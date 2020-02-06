Rajasthan Royals hopes for Jofra Archer's return in IPL 2020, after ECB pacer ruled speedster out of tournament

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals is still hoping that England pacer Jofra Archer will don the team jersey despite being ruled out of the upcoming season citing an elbow injury.

On Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Archer will not take part in the Sri Lanka Test series and IPL 2020 season due to stress fracture in his right elbow.

Taking to Twitter, Royals said they are working with the English board to help Archer's speedy recovery and the franchise still hopes that he will play for Royals this season."We're working with the ECB to help @JofraArcher secure a speedy recovery, and still hope to see him in a Royals jersey this season. #RoyalsFamily," Royals tweeted.