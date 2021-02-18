Cricket

Rajasthan Royals: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

By FPJ Web Desk

Rajasthan splurged over Rs 20 crore to pool in eight players ahead of the 14th season

Rajasthan Royals took a big step at the IPL 2021 auctions, as it bought Chris Morris for the highest-bid in IPL history at Rs 16.5 crores. The Sanju Samson-led Royals also added a young blend of Indian left-arm pacers in Chetan Sakariya (Rs 1.2 crore) and Akash Singh (20 lakhs) to bolster its pace attack. Rajasthan splurged over Rs 20 crore to pool in eight players ahead of the 14th season.

Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction:

  1. Sanju Samson

  2. Ben Stoke

  3. Jofra Archer

  4. Jos Buttler

  5. Riyan Parag

  6. Shreyas Gopal

  7. Rahul Tewatia

  8. Mahipal Lomror

  9. Kartik Tyagi

  10. Andrew Tye

  11. Jaydev Unadkat

  12. Mayank Markande

  13. Yashasvi Jaiswal

  14. Anuj Rawat

  15. David Miller

  16. Manan Vohra

  17. Christopher Morris

  18. Shivam Dube

  19. Chetan Sakariya

  20. Mustafizur Rahman

  21. Liam Livingstone

  22. K.C. Cariappa

  23. Akash Singh

  24. Kuldip Yadav

