Rajasthan Royals: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

Rajasthan Royals took a big step at the IPL 2021 auctions, as it bought Chris Morris for the highest-bid in IPL history at Rs 16.5 crores. The Sanju Samson-led Royals also added a young blend of Indian left-arm pacers in Chetan Sakariya (Rs 1.2 crore) and Akash Singh (20 lakhs) to bolster its pace attack. Rajasthan splurged over Rs 20 crore to pool in eight players ahead of the 14th season.
Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction:
Sanju Samson
Ben Stoke
Jofra Archer
Jos Buttler
Riyan Parag
Shreyas Gopal
Rahul Tewatia
Mahipal Lomror
Kartik Tyagi
Andrew Tye
Jaydev Unadkat
Mayank Markande
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Anuj Rawat
David Miller
Manan Vohra
Christopher Morris
Shivam Dube
Chetan Sakariya
Mustafizur Rahman
Liam Livingstone
K.C. Cariappa
Akash Singh
Kuldip Yadav