Rajasthan Royals: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

Rajasthan Royals took a big step at the IPL 2021 auctions, as it bought Chris Morris for the highest-bid in IPL history at Rs 16.5 crores. The Sanju Samson-led Royals also added a young blend of Indian left-arm pacers in Chetan Sakariya (Rs 1.2 crore) and Akash Singh (20 lakhs) to bolster its pace attack. Rajasthan splurged over Rs 20 crore to pool in eight players ahead of the 14th season.