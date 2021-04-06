Rajasthan Royals: Full list of players in IPL 2021 in Sanju Samson's 'Gulabi Gang'

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on April 9. Stealing headlines during the IPL auction, Rajasthan Royals bought South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a record Rs 16.25 crore. Earlier, Rajasthan made a big decision by not retaining captain Steve Smith, who had struggled for form last season. Rajasthan Royals will hope for a better show from their unit in the upcoming edition.

Players retained: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa

Players released: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh