Rajasthan Royals: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in Steve Smith's squad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match.

Steve Smith will lead the inaugural champions in the 13th edition of the IPL. With big changes in the squad, Rajasthan Royals will be among the tough contenders to give title holders Mumbai Indians a hard time in retaining the champion status.

Here is a full list of players in Rajasthan Royals squad:

  1. Steve Smith (c)

  2. Ankit Rajpoot

  3. Ben Stokes

  4. Jofra Archer

  5. Jos Buttler

  6. Mahipal Lomror

  7. Manan Vohra

  8. Mayank Markande

  9. Rahul Tewatia

  10. Riyan Parag

  11. Sanju Samson

  12. Shashank Singh

  13. Shreyas Gopal

  14. Varun Aaron

  15. Akash Singh

  16. Anirudha Joshi

  17. Anuj Rawat

  18. Andrew Tye

  19. David Miller

  20. Jaydev Unadkat

  21. Kartik Tyagi

  22. Oshane Thomas

  23. Robin Uthappa

  24. Tom Curran

  25. Yashasvi Jaiswal

