Rajasthan Royals: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in Steve Smith's squad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match.
Steve Smith will lead the inaugural champions in the 13th edition of the IPL. With big changes in the squad, Rajasthan Royals will be among the tough contenders to give title holders Mumbai Indians a hard time in retaining the champion status.
Here is a full list of players in Rajasthan Royals squad:
Steve Smith (c)
Ankit Rajpoot
Ben Stokes
Jofra Archer
Jos Buttler
Mahipal Lomror
Manan Vohra
Mayank Markande
Rahul Tewatia
Riyan Parag
Sanju Samson
Shashank Singh
Shreyas Gopal
Varun Aaron
Akash Singh
Anirudha Joshi
Anuj Rawat
Andrew Tye
David Miller
Jaydev Unadkat
Kartik Tyagi
Oshane Thomas
Robin Uthappa
Tom Curran
Yashasvi Jaiswal
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)