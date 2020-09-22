Rajasthan Royals beats Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs: Five talking points from the explosive fixture

In the contest between three-time champions Chennai Super Kings and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, the latter won by 16 runs.

It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK.

Let us look at five talking points from the explosive fixture!

1. Sanju Samson's fireworks!

Sanju Samson gave Dhoni and his side a taste of explosive batting.

Samson scored a quickfire half-century in just 19 balls, which is a joint record for the fastest 50 against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

The batsman managed to score 74 runs off 32 balls before he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi, courtesy a catch by Deepak Chahar.

He even managed to impress former cricketer Gautam Gambhir who took to Twitter and declared Samson as the best wicket-keeper batsman in India.

"Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsman in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?," he said.