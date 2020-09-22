Rajasthan Royals beats Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs: Five talking points from the explosive fixture

In the contest between three-time champions Chennai Super Kings and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, the latter won by 16 runs.
It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK.
Let us look at five talking points from the explosive fixture!
1. Sanju Samson's fireworks!
Sanju Samson gave Dhoni and his side a taste of explosive batting.
Samson scored a quickfire half-century in just 19 balls, which is a joint record for the fastest 50 against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.
The batsman managed to score 74 runs off 32 balls before he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi, courtesy a catch by Deepak Chahar.
He even managed to impress former cricketer Gautam Gambhir who took to Twitter and declared Samson as the best wicket-keeper batsman in India.
"Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsman in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?," he said.
Sachin Tendulkar's advise!
Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday advised batsmen playing in IPL 2020 to "never ground" the bat on a surface that isn’t hard.
Sachin's advice came during the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings fixture in Sharjah. Shortly after David Miller was run out while trying to run for second on a call of Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith, Sachin tweeted, "Never ground your bat on a surface that isn’t hard. Batsmen need to remember that there is a desert underneath!"
Commentators were discussing this with Sunil Gavaskar not happy at the running between the wicket.
Grounding the bat at a surface that is not hard may create rough edges, resulting in injuries for players.
Not the dream debuts for Yashasvi Jaiswal and David Miller!
Today's spotlight was on RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal. The teen debutante opened the batting with skipper Steve Smith.
However, he was dismissed early on by CSK's Deepak Chahar. In 6 deliveries, he made just 6 runs which included a boundary.
David Miller, another RR debutante, was dismissed for a diamond duck. A diamond duck is when a player is dismissed without even facing a single delivery i.e non-striker getting run-out, stumped or mankaded.
Not the debuts they would have imagined!
Jofra Archer fulfills prophecies.... AGAIN!
Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer, who is not known for his batting exploits, smashed Lungi Ngidi for four consecutive sixes in the final over as the Steve Smith-led squad posted a massive 216/7 against Chennai Super Kings.
Jofra is known for his Nostradamus-like behaviour. His actions are often found similar to his old tweets.
Ngidi, who was bowling the final over from his side, was hammered for six by Archer over long-off. Archer then pull him over square leg.
The very next ball again went over the boundary, getting Archer his hat-trick of sixes. However, it was deemed a no-ball as Ngidi had crossed the line on run-up. The fourth six on the trot came with a hit over long-on as Archer used the free-hit.
This was again declared a no-ball. Archer, however, could not get another six. The next ball from Ngidi went wide.
He gave three singles in next four balls and finished the over with 30 runs.
MS Dhoni can still smash.... but it was a little too late!
CSK had a hefty chase ahead of them after Rajasthan Royals ended their innings with 216 runs.
Faf du Plessis and Dhoni smashed boundaries time and again, but it was a little too late as CSK lost by 16 runs.
Dhoni had a slow start to his partnership with du Plessis for which he got trolled by the fans.
However, the skipper explained why he came in at number 7 and not higher up.
"I haven't batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help," said Dhoni. "Also wanted to try different things, give opportunities to Sam (Curran). Have the opportunity to try different things."
