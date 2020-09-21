Rain preventing you from watching IPL? Here's how you can watch Disney+ Hotstar on PC or mobile

On Monday, as views in India prepare to watch the third match of IPL 2020 - between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore - the weather in many parts of the country does not seem to be on their side. And as rain lashes parts of the country, many have been lamenting that their television connections have turned uncooperative.
Over the last couple of hours, we spotted many a post where people were lamenting about the lack of signal to their TV set top box. And this in turn has prompted us to write a post on how you can watch the upcoming match even without a working television connection.
The match is being broadcast by on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. This service is not free, and requires a subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Premium or Disney+ Hotstar VIP plans. People who already have a subcription can simply download the Disney+ Hotstar app and log in with your id and password to watch the match on your mobile device or laptop.
And if you don't wish to download the app, well, one can also .
Click here for the link to Google Play Store.
Click here for the link to Apple App Store.
In case you don't have a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, here's how you can get one without actually having to pay for it (if you're a Jio user).
