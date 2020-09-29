Rahul Tewatia just tweeted after two years and it's on brand

On Sunday, the 27-year-old Rahul Tewatia became an overnight hero for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) after he smashed five sixes against Windies speedster Sheldon Cottrell and pulled off an impossible-looking victory against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Shortly after being labelled a villain for his slow start, Tewatia's bat turned into a magic wand and his innings into a fairy-tale. His sensational effort (31-ball 53) helped RR chase down 224 set by KXIP at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After the match, Tewatia said his self-belief did not waver despite the "worst 20 balls" he ever played early in his roller-coaster knock.

"The dugout knows I can hit the ball long. I knew I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six," he said.

"Five (sixes) in the over, that is amazing. I tried to hit the leg-spinner, but unfortunately I couldn't. So I had to hit other bowlers," he added.

All you need to know about the Rajasthan Royals' latest hero:

Born in Faridabad on May 20, 1993, Rahul Tewatia made his Ranji Trophy debut for Haryana during the 2013–14 season. He made his IPL debut in 2014 for the Rajasthan Royals against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In 2017, he was bought by the Kings XI Punjab. In the 2018 auctions, Tewatia's base price was only Rs 10 lakh but the left-handed batsman went for a whopping Rs 3 crore to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). However, he was later traded to the Royals.

Tewatia has played 22 IPL matches and scored 174 runs at an average of 21.75 and a strike rate of 135.93. He has also picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 19.17.