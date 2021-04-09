Rahul Dravid's 'angry' side in new advertisement catches everyone by surprise

Former India batsman Rahul Dravid had many scurrying for cover on Wednesday, including skipper Virat Kohli, with his never-seen-before angry avatar.

Featuring in an ad for CRED, a Bangalore-based credit card bill payment platform, Dravid can be seen bad mouthing other motorists from his car and even screaming: Indiranagar ka gunda hun main".

Cricket buffs who have always seen his bat do the talking were surprised to see their icon, caught in a traffic snarl, simmering with anger, wreaking havoc with his bat and words, even smashing the side-mirror of a car stranded next to him.

The rage gets the better of Dravid as he hilariously clambers out of the car's rooftop and shouts Rambo-like that there is no bigger rogue than him around. (In real life, Dravid, polite to a fault, cannot even say 'boo' to a wasp).

Drawing attention to the advertisement in a tweet, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper Virat Kohli shared the video in sheer fun. “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai,” Kohli captioned the ad. The words were almost prophetic coming from a man who himself is known for his outbursts in the field.

At the heart of the mirth is the advertisement in which actor Jim Sarbh can be seen saying: "When you pay your Credit Cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. I know this sounds ridiculous. It is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues."

Those who know Rahul and even those who don’t, will vouch for his temperament – his poker-faced flourishes on the field, as he blocked the ball or executed his classic pull shot. There was seldom a grimace to show at the end of a gruelling session when he stood like a Wall -- the sledging, the menacing bouncers and the demon in the pitch notwithstanding.