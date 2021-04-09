Cricket

Updated on

Rahul Dravid's 'angry' side in new advertisement catches everyone by surprise

By FPJ Bureau

Rahul Dravid's 'angry' side in new advertisement catches everyone by surprise
Rahul Dravid's 'angry' side in new advertisement catches everyone by surprise
Photo: Twitter

Former India batsman Rahul Dravid had many scurrying for cover on Wednesday, including skipper Virat Kohli, with his never-seen-before angry avatar.

Featuring in an ad for CRED, a Bangalore-based credit card bill payment platform, Dravid can be seen bad mouthing other motorists from his car and even screaming: Indiranagar ka gunda hun main".

Cricket buffs who have always seen his bat do the talking were surprised to see their icon, caught in a traffic snarl, simmering with anger, wreaking havoc with his bat and words, even smashing the side-mirror of a car stranded next to him.

The rage gets the better of Dravid as he hilariously clambers out of the car's rooftop and shouts Rambo-like that there is no bigger rogue than him around. (In real life, Dravid, polite to a fault, cannot even say 'boo' to a wasp).

Drawing attention to the advertisement in a tweet, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper Virat Kohli shared the video in sheer fun. “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai,” Kohli captioned the ad. The words were almost prophetic coming from a man who himself is known for his outbursts in the field.

At the heart of the mirth is the advertisement in which actor Jim Sarbh can be seen saying: "When you pay your Credit Cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. I know this sounds ridiculous. It is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues."

Those who know Rahul and even those who don’t, will vouch for his temperament – his poker-faced flourishes on the field, as he blocked the ball or executed his classic pull shot. There was seldom a grimace to show at the end of a gruelling session when he stood like a Wall -- the sledging, the menacing bouncers and the demon in the pitch notwithstanding.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in