Rahul Dravid Birthday Special: The 'ICC Hall of Famer' who's strengthening the young brigade

Rahul Dravid, the man who didn't know how to give up has had an Illustrious career as a player and as a coach.

Rahul Dravid made his debut in International cricket way back in 1996. His first couple of games reminds of MSD's first few games. Rahul got out cheaply in his first game and was unfortunately run out in his second game against Pakistan.

Despite of a couple of failures in the limited overs format, selectors persisted with Dravid for the test series against England the same year.