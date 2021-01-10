Rahul Dravid Birthday Special: The 'ICC Hall of Famer' who's strengthening the young brigade

Rahul Dravid, the man who didn't know how to give up has had an Illustrious career as a player and as a coach.
Rahul Dravid made his debut in International cricket way back in 1996. His first couple of games reminds of MSD's first few games. Rahul got out cheaply in his first game and was unfortunately run out in his second game against Pakistan.
Despite of a couple of failures in the limited overs format, selectors persisted with Dravid for the test series against England the same year.
Rahul got a last minute call up to make his test debut. Interestingly, Rahul Dravid and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly made their Test debut in the same match.
Rahul Dravid made a career defining 95 and news headlines around the country were raving about this young man's sheer class and persistence on the crease.
Rahul Dravid is the man Indian team turned to in the times of crisis and he always accepted every challenge with a smile on his face. When India was failing to find a proper wicket keeping batsmen, Rahul Dravid donned the gloves for India and did more than just a satisfactory job.
Dravid scored 13,288 runs in the longest format of the game with a mammoth average of 52.31. His ODI numbers aren't bad either. He scored 10,889 runs in 344 ODI matches.
Rahul Dravid is too precious a gem to abandon. After his retirement, Rahul Dravid volunteered to coach the India U-19 players in order to bring out the best talent from every corner of the country.
Under his guidance, India U-19 and India-A teams have performed exceptionally in the last few years. The young stars like Sarfaraz Khan, Prithi Shaw, Shubhman Gill and many more have been guided by the man whose cricketing wisdom is unparalleled.
