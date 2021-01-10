Rahul Dravid Birthday Special: A glimpse into the cricketing legend's life beyond the pitch

Rahul kept pursuing his passion which was always cricket but alongside, he graduated from St. Joseph's college of Commerce, Bangalore. The star cricketer went on to pursue MBA from St. Joseph's College of Business Administration.

While he was pursuing his post graduation, on the back of some amazing performances in domestic cricket, Rahul earned his maiden call for the Indian team.

Rahul has always been a 'good boy' for his parents and in the Indian jersey as well. The cool-headed champion seldom lost his shape or went overboard with emotions.

Rahul Dravid married surgeon Vijeta Pendharkar back in 2003. Rahul has always kept himself away from controversies and the earnestness and honesty with which he performed everything in life is exemplary.