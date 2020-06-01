'Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too': Chris Gayle's 'black powerful' message

On Monday, West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle's startling revelation shocked one and all. He said that racism is not only in football, but it is also in cricket.

Gayle's remark comes amid the 'Black Lives Matter' protests which are going on in the United States after the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed African-American man who cried, "I can't breathe," as a white police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck, eventually leading to his death. A video of the same went viral, and there has been a tremendous outcry against it. The protests have reportedly taken a violent turn, leading to arson and even looting.

Taking to Twitter, Chris Gayle wrote, "Black lives matter just like any other life. Black people matter, p***k all racist people, stop taking black people for fools, even our own black people wise the p***k up and stop bringing down your own! I have travelled the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on."

"Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black Powerful! Black and Proud!," he added.