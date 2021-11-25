Rachin Ravindra becomes youngest New Zealand Test debutant since Ish Sodhi

Wellington Firebirds all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has become the youngest New Zealand Test debutant since Ish Sodhi (Bangladesh, 2013), as New Zealand was asked to bowl in the first Test against India in Kanpur.

The 22-year-old will wear Test cap number 282 and bat at seven in a spin strong bowling line-up featuring Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville and pacemen Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.

Ravindra was presented his Test cap by Firebirds teammate Tom Blundell who has taken over the Test wicket-keeping gloves after BJ Watling's retirement.

Will Young will open the batting in the absence of the injured Devon Conway. The match is the first for the BLACKCAPS in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 12:08 PM IST