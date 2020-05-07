R Ashwin's wife Prithi mankads him for this annoying habit

India's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is spending his lockdown at home and has developed an annoying habit as pointed out by his wife, Prithi."

Prithi took to Twitter uploading a video in which the 33-year-old off-spinner is seen repeating the lines of a Tamil movie Minnale in a very annoying manner.

"Watching Minnale only to have Ashwin screaming every line. Reject," Prithi wrote.