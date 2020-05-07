R Ashwin's wife Prithi mankads him for this annoying habit

India's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is spending his lockdown at home and has developed an annoying habit as pointed out by his wife, Prithi."
Prithi took to Twitter uploading a video in which the 33-year-old off-spinner is seen repeating the lines of a Tamil movie Minnale in a very annoying manner.
"Watching Minnale only to have Ashwin screaming every line. Reject," Prithi wrote.
Earlier this week, veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday rejected the perception that he is jealous of Ashwin, saying the Tamil Nadu bowler is a legend in making.
Ashwin, who had replaced Harbhajan in the Indian team, is among the leading off-spinners in the world alongside Australia's Nathan Lyon.
"A lot of people think I am jealous, this and that. They can think whatever they want to. I just want to say that you are the best off-spinner presently playing the game," said Harbhajan during an Instagram live chat with Ashwin.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)