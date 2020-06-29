R Ashwin trolls David Warner after India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok

On Monday, June 29, the government released a lengthy list with 59 names of Chinese apps that will now be banned in India.

The list includes many popular sites, including apps such as TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Shein, Helo, Hago, Cam Scanner and others.

This comes against the backdrop of a clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured. Since then, there has been many protests against Chinese goods and services as well as companies associated with the neighbouring country in any way.

Well, the Australian cricketer recently emerged as a social media star and seems to have been using TikTok quite often. Recently, his TikTok video went viral that featured none other than Shilpa Shetty, in which the pair is all sorts of goofy. Taking to Instagram, Warner shared the video and wrote: "This made me laugh so much! Crazy time."