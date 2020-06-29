R Ashwin trolls David Warner after India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok

Indian cricket team's off-spinner R Ashwin trolls Australian open David Warner after the Modi government banned 59 Chinese apps following heightened tensions amid the India-China border clash.
Immediately after Modi government announced that ban, sharing an article by Journalist Dhanya Rajendran, Ashwin said "Appo Anwar?"
On Monday, June 29, the government released a lengthy list with 59 names of Chinese apps that will now be banned in India.
The list includes many popular sites, including apps such as TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Shein, Helo, Hago, Cam Scanner and others.
This comes against the backdrop of a clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured. Since then, there has been many protests against Chinese goods and services as well as companies associated with the neighbouring country in any way.
Well, the Australian cricketer recently emerged as a social media star and seems to have been using TikTok quite often. Recently, his TikTok video went viral that featured none other than Shilpa Shetty, in which the pair is all sorts of goofy. Taking to Instagram, Warner shared the video and wrote: "This made me laugh so much! Crazy time."
In another TikTok video, the opening batsman switched roles with wife Candice Warner. Candice, who is a retired professional ironwoman, surf lifesaver and model, switched to Warner's yellow jersey, put on his helmet and held his bat. David, on the other hand, sizzled in the pink swimsuit.
Taking to Instagram, David Warner, shared the video and captioned, "ISO Monday’s #flicktheswitch @candywarner1."
Warner has earlier been seen grooving on Bollywood and Tollywood numbers and Actor Akshay Kumar has also lauded him for his newly found talent.
