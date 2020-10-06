R Ashwin issues 'first and final warning' for 2020 after not mankading 'good buddy' Aaron Finch

During RCB's chase of 197 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Ashwin stopped short of his run-up to warn Finch about stepping outside the crease a little too early. The incident happened before the fourth delivery of the third over, the off-spinner held onto the ball and did not complete the delivery, instead pointing out to the Australian batter at the non-striker's end that he could have gotten him out.

Following the incident, Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting was seen with a wry smile across his face in the dugout.

The entire mankading controversy was given birth when England batsman Jos Buttler was 'mankaded' by Ashwin at a crucial moment in last year's IPL season during a match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. The manner of the dismissal had created ripples across the cricketing fraternity and beyond, with many former greats of the game lambasting the Indian off-spinner for breaching the 'spirit of the game'.