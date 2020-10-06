R Ashwin issues 'first and final warning' for 2020 after not mankading 'good buddy' Aaron Finch

On Monday, Delhi Capitals off-spinner held himself back from mankading Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman and his 'good buddy' Aaron Finch. Following the match which was won by Delhi, Ashwin issued a "first and final warning" for this year's tournament, which means he will not stop himself from running out a batsman at the non-striker's end.
"Let's make it clear!!! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don't blame me later on. Ricky Ponting, #runout #nonstriker, Aaron Finch and I are good buddies by the way," Ashwin said in a tweet.
During RCB's chase of 197 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Ashwin stopped short of his run-up to warn Finch about stepping outside the crease a little too early. The incident happened before the fourth delivery of the third over, the off-spinner held onto the ball and did not complete the delivery, instead pointing out to the Australian batter at the non-striker's end that he could have gotten him out.
Following the incident, Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting was seen with a wry smile across his face in the dugout.
The entire mankading controversy was given birth when England batsman Jos Buttler was 'mankaded' by Ashwin at a crucial moment in last year's IPL season during a match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. The manner of the dismissal had created ripples across the cricketing fraternity and beyond, with many former greats of the game lambasting the Indian off-spinner for breaching the 'spirit of the game'.
Before the start of this year's IPL, Ponting had a chat with Ashwin over the issue of mankading -- something which the former Australian skipper doesn't approve.
After that, Ashwin came out with an alternative for 'mankading' mode of dismissal and suggested the introduction of a "free ball" for bowlers if non-strikers back up too far.
"Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsman gets out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let's give a chance to the bowlers too," Ashwin had tweeted.