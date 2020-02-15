Quinton de Kock overtakes AB de Villiers, scores fastest 50 for South Africa in T20Is

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has bagged the record for scoring the fastest half-century in T20I cricket for South Africa.

Quinton de Kock played a brilliant knock of 22-ball 65 (2 fours and 8 sixes) against England in the second T20I against England at Kingsmead. The southpaw reached the 50-run mark in 17 balls. However, his efforts went in vain as the Proteas lost the match by two runs, while chasing 205 against the Three Lions.

AB de Villiers and de Kock earlier held the record for South Africa as they both had scored 50 in 21 balls in different games in 2016.