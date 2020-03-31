'Quaran-training': Hardik Pandya is giving fitness goals amidst coronavirus lockdown

Amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are wondering what to do at home. Some have resorted to taking up hobbies likes cooking, pottery, gardening, painting and reading, while Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya is focussing on his fitness.
On Tuesday, Pandya posted a video on Twitter and urged his fans to not forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. He captioned the post, "Quaran-training. Don't forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. Stay fit, stay healthy. #CrushQuarantine #Fitness #HomeWorkout #Training."
Earlier, Krunal Pandya, had shared a video of him playing cricket with his family indoors. "We can have fun indoors too .Please stay home and be safe everyone," he wrote.
Jasprit Bumrah had also taken to Twitter on Monday to share a video of him mopping his room. "My modified mobility drills are keeping the house clean and my mother very happy. (P.s - I had to do everything again without the slippers," he wrote.
The fast bowler had also shared pictures of himself on Twitter, in which he can be seen doing some gardening. "Using this time to reflect on the aspects of my life that are truly important and picking up some new hobbies along the way. Seedling #AmateurGardener #StayHome," Bumrah captioned the post.
Meanwhile, the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in India rose to 1,440 on Tuesday.
