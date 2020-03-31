'Quaran-training': Hardik Pandya is giving fitness goals amidst coronavirus lockdown

Amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are wondering what to do at home. Some have resorted to taking up hobbies likes cooking, pottery, gardening, painting and reading, while Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya is focussing on his fitness.

On Tuesday, Pandya posted a video on Twitter and urged his fans to not forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. He captioned the post, "Quaran-training. Don't forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. Stay fit, stay healthy. #CrushQuarantine #Fitness #HomeWorkout #Training."

Watch Video: