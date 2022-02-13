‘Put on some clothes and run': Charu Sharma reveals how he replaced Hugh Edmeades in mega auctions after call from IPL chairman

“Put on some clothes and run,” was the call Charu Sharma received from Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairperson Brijesh Patel on Saturday.

Sharma revealed that he had to rush to the auction from his hotel in "just 15-20 minutes" to replace Edmeades.

“I don’t live too far from the hotel. So Brijesh called me and said, ‘just put on some clothes and run’… I was there in just 15-20 minutes. They briefed me for a bit and then we were on. I am also a regular auctioneer and have held a lot of auctions for several other leagues, except for the IPL. I was only doing what I did in the past..” Sharma said.

On Day 1 of the two-day mega auction, BCCI’s official auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on the stage mid-way. The incident led to early lunch. As the Indian commentator was called in to host the auction, he immediately stepped in and saved the day for BCCI.

Later, the IPL confirmed that Edmeades “had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension,” and confirmed that he remains stable. Thus, he was replaced by broadcaster Charu Sharma, who continues to remain the auctioneer for the remainder of the two-day mega auction.

Charu Sharma had earlier served as the former CEO of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

“I still do a fair amount of cricket and other leagues," Sharma says.

