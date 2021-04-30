Punjab's Kingly performance! KL Rahul, Harpreet Brar star in Punjab's 34-run win over RCB

Ahmedabad, April 30: Skipper KL Rahul scored a combative 91 while Harpreet Brar accounted for three key batsmen as Punjab Kings thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs in an IPL match, here on Friday.

Put into bat, Punjab were in a spot of bother at one stage but Rahul's perseverance, power-hitting of Chris Gayle (46) and energy of Brar (25) ensured they had a competitive 179 for five on board.

Rahul and Gayle shared a 80-run stand but Punjab's middle order collapsed as Brar, batting at number seven, was the only other batsman to manage a double-digit score.

Rahul and Brar then added 61 runs for the unbeaten eighth wicket to rescue the side after the RCB bowlers had seized the initiative following Gayle's dismissal in the 11th over.

Rahul hit seven fours and five sixes in his 57-ball knock, while Brar took 17 balls for his 25 that had two sixes and a four.

Brar (3/19) then returned with ball in his hand to dismiss key rival batsmen -- Virat Kohli (35), Glenn Maxwell (0) and AB de Villiers (3) -- as RCB managed 145 for eight.