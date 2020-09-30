Punjab vs Mumbai: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction: Indian T20 League

Punjab won one of the two matches played in the league and lost in the other. Among the Punjab batsmen, captain KL Rahul and M Agarwal are scoring well. The bowlers are doing well and the fielding has also been fine.

Mumbai team has won only one match in three matches played in the league. Mumbai are doing well in batting and bowling is normal. Mumbai may have to struggle hard in the match with Punjab. If R Sharma plays fiercely in the opening batting, then the match will be interesting and exciting.

Details of Punjab vs Mumbai: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 13th match of the T20 tournament pits Punjab against Mumbai which starts on Thursday, October 1st at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Probable XI: Punjab KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Cottrell, G Maxwell, K Gowtham, M Shami, R Vishnoi, N Pooran, M Ashwin, K Nair, J Neesham

Top Picks for Punjab: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, G Maxwell, M Shami

Probable XI: Mumbai Sharma, S Yadav, H Pandya, K Pollard, Q de Kock, K Pandya, I Kishan, T Boult, J Bumrah, R Chahar, J Pattinson

Top Picks for Mumbai: R Sharma, S Yadav, I Kishan, K Pollard, Q de Kock

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – KL Rahul, I Kishan

Batsman – R Sharma, SK Yadav, M Agarwal

All Rounder – G Maxwell, K Pollard, H Pandya

Bowler – M Shami, T Boult, J Bumrah

Best Captain Picks – KL Rahul, R Sharma

Best Vice Captain Picks – M Agarwal, K Pollard

With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.