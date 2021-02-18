Cricket

Punjab Kings: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

By FPJ Web Desk

Despite making 9 bids, Punjab went home with a huge purse of Rs 18.80 crore

Australian cricketer Jhye Richardson got a whopping contract of Rs 14 crore after he as signed by Punjab Kings. Moises Henriques has rejoined Punjab Kings. This time, they have spent Rs 4.2 crore on him. They also bought Dawid Malan for Rs 1.5 crore. Shahrukh Khan was bought for a whopping amount of Rs 5.25 crore. Despite making 9 bids, Punjab went home with a huge purse of Rs 18.80 crore.

Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

  1. KL Rahul

  2. Mayank Agarwal

  3. Chris Gayle

  4. Mandeep Singh

  5. Prabsimran Singh

  6. Nicholas Pooran

  7. Sarfaraz Khan

  8. Deepak Hooda

  9. Murugan Ashwin

  10. Ravi Bishnoi

  11. Harpreet Brar

  12. Mohammed Shami

  13. Arshdeep Singh

  14. Ishan Porel

  15. Darshan Nalkande

  16. Chris Jordan

  17. Dawid Malan

  18. Jhye Richardson

  19. Shahrukh Khan

  20. Riley Meredith

  21. Moises Henriques

  22. Jalaj Saxena

  23. Utkarsh Singh

  24. Fabian Allen

  25. Saurabh Kumar

