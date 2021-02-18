Punjab Kings: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

Australian cricketer Jhye Richardson got a whopping contract of Rs 14 crore after he as signed by Punjab Kings. Moises Henriques has rejoined Punjab Kings. This time, they have spent Rs 4.2 crore on him. They also bought Dawid Malan for Rs 1.5 crore. Shahrukh Khan was bought for a whopping amount of Rs 5.25 crore. Despite making 9 bids, Punjab went home with a huge purse of Rs 18.80 crore.