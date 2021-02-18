Punjab Kings: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

Australian cricketer Jhye Richardson got a whopping contract of Rs 14 crore after he as signed by Punjab Kings. Moises Henriques has rejoined Punjab Kings. This time, they have spent Rs 4.2 crore on him. They also bought Dawid Malan for Rs 1.5 crore. Shahrukh Khan was bought for a whopping amount of Rs 5.25 crore. Despite making 9 bids, Punjab went home with a huge purse of Rs 18.80 crore.
Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction
KL Rahul
Mayank Agarwal
Chris Gayle
Mandeep Singh
Prabsimran Singh
Nicholas Pooran
Sarfaraz Khan
Deepak Hooda
Murugan Ashwin
Ravi Bishnoi
Harpreet Brar
Mohammed Shami
Arshdeep Singh
Ishan Porel
Darshan Nalkande
Chris Jordan
Dawid Malan
Jhye Richardson
Shahrukh Khan
Riley Meredith
Moises Henriques
Jalaj Saxena
Utkarsh Singh
Fabian Allen
Saurabh Kumar