Punjab Kings: Full list of players in IPL 2021 in KL Rahul's 'Red Army'

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on April 9. Punjab Kings gear up for IPL 2021 with a motive to win their first IPL trophy. The franchisee has inducted many new players in the auction and cricket fans will see a lot of changes in the team. PBKS will battle against their first match against for the season against Rajasthan Royals on April 12.
With 9 new players in the squad, Punjab Kings will arrive with new faces in the playing 11. Punjab Kings has some big hitters in the team who thrill the cricket fans with their batting style.
Players retained: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel
Players released: List of players released- Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.
Players picked in auction: Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Dawid Malan, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh
PBKS full squad: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar