Punjab Kings: Full list of players in IPL 2021 in KL Rahul's 'Red Army'

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on April 9. Punjab Kings gear up for IPL 2021 with a motive to win their first IPL trophy. The franchisee has inducted many new players in the auction and cricket fans will see a lot of changes in the team. PBKS will battle against their first match against for the season against Rajasthan Royals on April 12.

With 9 new players in the squad, Punjab Kings will arrive with new faces in the playing 11. Punjab Kings has some big hitters in the team who thrill the cricket fans with their batting style.

Players retained: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel