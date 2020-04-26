'Pujara, an absolute rock': Pat Cummins recalls bowling to India's Test specialist Cheteshwar

No Aussie would ever forget the Down Under bashing from the Indian team in 2018-19. The Virat Kohli-led team secured it's maiden Test series victory in Australia, and it was Cheteshwar Pujara who was one of the key architects.

Pujara had scored 521 runs in that series at an average of over 74 with three centuries and a half-century. He just batted, and batted, and batted, and Australian bowler Pat Cummins, remembers it all.

Cummins recently said that Pujara is the toughest batsman to bowl in the longest format.

Recently during a Question and Answer session that was arranged by the Australian Cricketers Association, Cummins said: "There are a lot of them out there, unfortunately. But I am going to go with someone different, and he is (Cheteshwar) Pujara from India. He was a real pain in the back for us."

Cummins recalled how hard it was for the Australian team to dismiss Pujara in the last series.

"He (Pujara) was an absolute rock for them in that series. (He was) Really hard to get out. Just ultra concentration all day, day after day. He is the hardest one in Test cricket so far, I think," Cummins recalled.