'Proud to be part of this amazing setup': Jasprit Bumrah takes to Twitter after Mumbai Indians crashes out of IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians' lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter to share his experience and thoughts after the Rohit Sharma-led failed to qualify for the playoffs in this season of the IPL.

"A season that had its ups and downs, but we carry with us a lot of lessons. Proud to be part of this amazing setup, until next time," Bumrah said.

Although Mumbai won their last game against Hyderabad and equaled Kolkata Knight Riders with 14 points, they still sit at number 5 position in the points table because of the lower Net Run Rate than KKR.

Mumbai Indians in its last game against Hyderabad put up a dashing mammoth score of 235 onboard which they won but unfortunately, that was not enough for the defending champions to make it to the top four. The defending champions restricted SRH to 193 runs and bowed out of the tournament on a winning note.

Ishan Kishan was named man of the match for his blistering knock after he smashed 84 runs off 32 balls.

Notably, MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah took a total of 21 wickets in 14 matches with an economy rate of 7.45, making him the leading wicket-taker in his team and number three leading wicket-taker overall in this season of the IPL.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 06:48 PM IST