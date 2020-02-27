Proper all-rounder: MS Dhoni takes over curator duties ahead of IPL 2020

Speaking to ANI, Vishwanath said: "Dhoni will start practising from 3rd or 4th March. Those who are available will join the practice with Dhoni. The official camp will commence after March 19."

'Thala' as Dhoni is affectionately called by the legion of CSK fans would also look to get into the groove as he has been away from the game for a while now. He had commenced training with the Jharkhand team some time back.

The Super Kings' practice sessions in the last two years had attracted crowds in thousands and with Dhoni set for early arrival for preparation similar numbers can be expected this time around also.

The three-time IPL champion had picked up veteran leggie Piyush Chawla, Aussie pacer Josh Hazelwood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the auction held in December last.

