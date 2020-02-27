Proper all-rounder: MS Dhoni takes over curator duties ahead of IPL 2020

MS Dhoni, arguably India's best-ever captain, has been out of the cricketing field for more than eight months now. He has donned several roles throughout his career, captaining the Indian side to finishing for the Indian side. But now it seems that he has added one more role to his kitty. That role is of a pitch curator.
In a video shared on Twitter, Dhoni can be seen driving a pitch roller over a pitch at the JSCA Stadium in Jharkhand on Wednesday.
Dhoni has been spending some time away from cricket ever since India's ouster from the ICC World Cup in the semi-finals at the hands of New Zealand. Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. BCCI had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.
But there is one good news for the fans. MSD is all set to make his comeback with his IPL team Chennai Super Kings this year. It was also confirmed by Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kashi Vishwanathan that Dhoni will start practising from March 3-4. The CEO also said that the training camp of CSK will commence only after March 19.
Speaking to ANI, Vishwanath said: "Dhoni will start practising from 3rd or 4th March. Those who are available will join the practice with Dhoni. The official camp will commence after March 19."
'Thala' as Dhoni is affectionately called by the legion of CSK fans would also look to get into the groove as he has been away from the game for a while now. He had commenced training with the Jharkhand team some time back.
The Super Kings' practice sessions in the last two years had attracted crowds in thousands and with Dhoni set for early arrival for preparation similar numbers can be expected this time around also.
The three-time IPL champion had picked up veteran leggie Piyush Chawla, Aussie pacer Josh Hazelwood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the auction held in December last.
(With Agency Inputs)