Ind vs NZ Test series: Prithvi Shaw named replacement for Shikhar Dhawan

Prithvi Shaw has been named as the replacement for the injured opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

This is Shaw's first call-up to the Indian team lineup after getting suspended for a doping violation.

Sanju Samson has been named as Dhawan's replacement for the T20I series against the Kiwis.