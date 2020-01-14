Prithvi Shaw back to net practice ahead of Test squad selection for New Zealand

With Indian selectors on the verge of naming ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand tour, Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw undergoes a "superb net session" here on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old has been in good touch since returning from his eight-month doping ban, but a shoulder injury on the opening day of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka cut short his run. However, he looked positive during the net session -- driving, cutting and flicking with ease.
"My favourite sound. The sound when the ball hits the middle of my bat. Superb net sessions going on," Shaw tweeted alongside a video of the session.
With New Zealand tour scheduled from February 21, the selectors, set to announce the squad on January 19, will be keen to see if Shaw will be available for the Test series.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)