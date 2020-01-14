Prithvi Shaw back to net practice ahead of Test squad selection for New Zealand

With Indian selectors on the verge of naming ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand tour, Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw undergoes a "superb net session" here on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has been in good touch since returning from his eight-month doping ban, but a shoulder injury on the opening day of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka cut short his run. However, he looked positive during the net session -- driving, cutting and flicking with ease.