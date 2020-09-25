'Pretty vile and perverted': Twitter slams Sunil Gavaskar for dragging Anushka amid commentary on Virat's performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday admitted that his mistakes on the field led to a 97-run defeat against Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While fans expressed disappointment in the skipper, some even went to the extent of making memes and jokes on his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, as per the troll norm.

However, it was veteran cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar who invited social media fury for his dragging Anushka while describing Virat’s poor performance on field.

Gavaskar reportedly said, “Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hain". (Virat Kohli has only trained against Anushka’s balls during the lockdown)

Fans across social media slammed Gavaskar for his choice of words. But there were some who spoke in his defence and pointed out that his ‘joke’ was in reference to the friendly match the couple played outside their Mumbai residence amid lockdown.

