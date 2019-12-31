Pranav Gupta's unbeaten knock goes in vain

Mumbai: An unbeaten knock of 85 by Pranav Gupta went in vain as his team Dr Antonio da Silva High School went down to Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Medium in the inter-school Giles shield cricket tournament, at the Police Gymkhana, here on Tuesday.

Parle Tilak Vidyalaya put on 233 for eight on board after winning the toss and later but for the resistence of Gupta, knocked out Dr Antonio da Silva High School for 183 notching up a 50-run win in the fourth round of the league.

Sanskar Dahelkar (43), Sai Sanil 75, Yash Ganiga (41) were the main contributors for the winners. After the second wicket pair of Sanskar Dahelkar and Sai Sanil put on 115 runs. Later Prathyush Chatwani wrecked the Parle school batting line up with four for 69.

Brief Scores:

Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Medium: 233-8 in 45 overs (Sanskar Dahelkar 43, Sai Sanil 75, Yash Ganiga 41; Sarthak Palkar 4-28) bt Dr Antonio da Silva High School: 183 (Pranav Gupta 85 n.o; Prathyush Chatwani 4-69) by 50 runs.