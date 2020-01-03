Prajwal Pansare, Aryan Patni shines in MCC

Mumbai: Prajwal Pansare top-scored with 84 (6x4, 2x6), while Aryan Patni hit an aggressive 81 (13x4) to star in AB Sports & Cricket Academy’s 24-runs win over Lord Northbrook Academy to record their second win in the MCC under-19 cricket League, at Oval Maidan, here on Friday.

In a high scoring match, AB Sports, opted to bat first after, hit up 247 for 8 in the allotted 40 overs with Prajwal and Aryan being their major contributors.

While Santosh yadav (4/44, and Nikhil Giri (2/42) shared the spoils. Chasing 248 for win, Lord Northbrook fell short by 24 runs as they ended with 223 for nine.