Pragyan Ojha feels Sanju Samson is like a 'pre-paid' sim card, calls Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 'post-paid'

Every cricketer gets called by different names and titles as they progress in their career but perhaps nothing comes close to the analogy dictated about Sanju Samson by former India spinner Pragyan Ojha.

The code of Samson's IPL career has been written in big score followed by single-digits and the right-hander's inconsistency has followed him in IPL 2021 as well. He scored a century against Punjab Kings and followed it with a score of 4 against Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Observing the pattern, Ojha referred to the RR captain and many other Indian youngsters like him as a 'pre-paid' sim cards, believing they need to show more consistency if they are to get a longer run in the Indian cricket team.