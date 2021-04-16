Pragyan Ojha feels Sanju Samson is like a 'pre-paid' sim card, calls Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 'post-paid'

Every cricketer gets called by different names and titles as they progress in their career but perhaps nothing comes close to the analogy dictated about Sanju Samson by former India spinner Pragyan Ojha.
The code of Samson's IPL career has been written in big score followed by single-digits and the right-hander's inconsistency has followed him in IPL 2021 as well. He scored a century against Punjab Kings and followed it with a score of 4 against Delhi Capitals on Thursday.
Observing the pattern, Ojha referred to the RR captain and many other Indian youngsters like him as a 'pre-paid' sim cards, believing they need to show more consistency if they are to get a longer run in the Indian cricket team.
When you talk about Sanju Samson, he came into this side, there was no Rishabh Pant, there was no Ishan Kishan. In this present Indian team, consider this interesting story Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are like post-paid sim cards. They can push themselves for a bit more time without paying the billsPragyan Ojha to Sports Today
And rightly so. Samson made his India debut in 2015, during a T20I against Zimbabwe, and ever since, the promising wicketkeeper batsman has represented the country in only six more matches. The only reason Samson's appearances for India have been sporadic is due to his inconsistency.
