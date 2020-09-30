Post-retirement plan: Dhoni to back mythological sci-fi web series

Dhoni, is currently playing for the Indian Premier League 2020 in Dubai. He is currently part of the Chennai Super Kings.

While cricket is the skipper’s first love, the production house is the couple’s joint passion. She further told the tabloid that they aim to provide a platform to deserving talent and churn out fresh and original content.

“He (Dhoni) will be partially involved [in the production house]. The day-to-day running of the company is looked after by me. Mahi and I take the final call with our team's inputs and suggestions. Our aim is to produce good stories from our heart,” she added.

Dhoni's last appearance in the blue jersey came in India's semi-final defeat to New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup after which he took a break from professional cricket.

Considered one of the most successful captains of all time in international cricket, Dhoni led the Indian team to victory in the 2007 World T20, which was also his first assignment as skipper of the team in any format, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

As Test captain, he also led the team to the numero uno spot in the ICC rankings for the first time ever in 2009. He is also the only captain to win all three ICC trophies. He has also led India to victories in the Asia Cup in 2010 and 2016.

Dhoni also holds the record for most wins as an Indian captain in ODIs and T20Is, and most back-to-back wins by an Indian captain in ODIs.

He made his international debut in an ODI against Bangladesh in December 2004 and made his Test debut a year later against Sri Lanka. He amassed 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs and 1,617 runs in 98 T20Is. The wicketkeeper-batsman also has 229 ODI sixes - the most for an Indian batsman.

Dhoni had retired from Test cricket on December 30, 2014 and in the longest format of the game, he played 90 matches and scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.