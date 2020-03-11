'Poor judgement': Saurashtra Cricket Association curator Mahendra Rajdev slams Bengal coach Arun Lal over pitch comments

"It is a rather hasty and poor judgment by the Bengal Coach and it may not be beneficial for their own players when the coach makes a statement like this.

"It is the same pitch for both the teams, which was prepared under the neutral curator (L Prashanth Rao) from the BCCI," he added.

Lal, in fact, had maintained his stance on the pitch after day two saying it was a dead pitch which can't be good for cricket.

An SCA official told PTI there are no plans of making a formal complaint to the BCCI over Lal's tirade. The match referee will be submitting its report to the BCCI which is standard practice.

"It was way too early for Lal to talk the way he did. It is a decent wicket. The match had hardly begun and he spoke like this. He should have been more careful with his words," the official said.