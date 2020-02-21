Poonam Yadav's mother thrilled to bits as Agra girl rips apart Aussies

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bowled a magical spell in her comeback game to steer India to a comfortable 17-run win over defending champions Australia in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday.

Put in to bat, India struggled to a below par 132 before Poonam (4/19 in 4 overs) foxed the Aussies with her googlies, turning the match decisively into her team's favour. After the match, Yadav was awarded player-of-the-match for her spellbinding performance.

Speaking to ANI after India's win, Poonam Yadav's mother, Munni Devi, said, "I am very happy and proud on India's victory today. The girls started off with a little bit of difficulty but managed the game well till the end."