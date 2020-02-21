Poonam Yadav's fireworks help India in stunning win over Australia in T20 World Cup opener

Sydney: Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Put into bat, India posted a below-par 132 for four in their stipulated 20 overs, riding on Shafali Verma's 15-ball 29 and an unbeaten 46-ball 49 from Deepti Sharma.

However, the visitors then returned to bowl out the hosts for 115 in 19.5 overs.