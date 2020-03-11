Pollard will prove to be a good leader in T20s: Darren Ganga

“We are in the formative stage currently and not a performing team, but the day when the Caribbeans will make a comeback, especially in the shorter version of the game is not far off,” said Darren Ganga, member of the West Indies Legend team, participating in the Road Safety World Series Cricket, which is underway.
"Kieron pollard will lead the side in the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, and with Phil Simmons as the coach, things are looking good," said the former Caribbean skipper.
"The combination of experience and budding stars will help the West Indies to prove a destructive side in the T20 World Cup," he added.
Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Keiron Pollard and Darren Bravo will make a good Caribbean side, Ganga told The Free Press Journal in Mumbai recently. He was talking about the recent setbacks of a team that once ruled this gentleman's game.
The Legend West Indians are being led by none other than Brian Lara.
Ganga, who has been in and out of the side due to injuries, wants Kieron Pollard, who has played 500-odd matches to lead the side.
“He has ample experience and very few have played 500 matches. He knows what the side needs and his presence will make a big difference," said the right-handed top-order batsman and parttime right-arm off-break bowler, who made his debut at the age of 19. He has found himself in and out of the West Indian cricket team, playing regularly for and at times, captaining the West Indies A side when he was not selected.
Among the youngsters, Ganga has picked Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford. These guys are the quality players on the Caribbean side.
"I hope the selectors base their choices on current form, this will make us a winning side Down Under," said the batsman, a favourite of South African seamer Makhaya Ntini, who has pinned him down six times.
Ganga's pick: The youngsters Evin Lewis, Simmons, Hetmyer and Pooran, with Pollard, Russel, Narine and Bravo, among others. “Bravo is someone who will add value to this T20 side, with his experience and his ability with the ball,” he said.
