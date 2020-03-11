Pollard will prove to be a good leader in T20s: Darren Ganga

“We are in the formative stage currently and not a performing team, but the day when the Caribbeans will make a comeback, especially in the shorter version of the game is not far off,” said Darren Ganga, member of the West Indies Legend team, participating in the Road Safety World Series Cricket, which is underway.

"Kieron pollard will lead the side in the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, and with Phil Simmons as the coach, things are looking good," said the former Caribbean skipper.

"The combination of experience and budding stars will help the West Indies to prove a destructive side in the T20 World Cup," he added.

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Keiron Pollard and Darren Bravo will make a good Caribbean side, Ganga told The Free Press Journal in Mumbai recently. He was talking about the recent setbacks of a team that once ruled this gentleman's game.

The Legend West Indians are being led by none other than Brian Lara.

Ganga, who has been in and out of the side due to injuries, wants Kieron Pollard, who has played 500-odd matches to lead the side.