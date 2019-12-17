Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament: Police Shield goes MIG Cricket Club way

Mumbai: MIG Cricket Clubemerge champions in the Eagle Thane Strikers sponsored 72nd Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament.

The final MIG stunned the defending champions Parkophene Criicketers by the virtue of the first innings lead, at the Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive here on Monday.

Batting first Parkophene Cricketers scored 358 for eight in the stipulated 90 overs of the first innings. MIG Cricket Club rode on Gaurav Jathar’s unbeaten century knock of 153 to amass a total of 375 for six, to grab a 17-run first innings lead.

Brief Scores

Parkophene Cricketers 1st innings: 358-8 (Jay Bista 196, Anshul Gupta 69, Sagar Mishra 37; Ankush Jaiswal 2-66, Nikhil Date 2-112, Vinit Dhulap 2-115) & 2nd innings: 173-8 decl (Anshul Gupta 55, Prayag Bhatti 45; Nikhil Date 3-81, Vinit Dhulap 3-41, Harsh Tanna 2-51) lost to

MIG Cricket Club: 1st innings: 375-6 (Gaurav Jathar 153 n.o, Kevin D’Almeida 71, Swapnil Salvi 48, Sheesh Shetty 37; Pardeep Sahu 2-90, Deepak Shetty 2-64) & 2nd innings: 141-7 (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 39, Kevin D’Almeida 28; Pradeep Sahu 3-67, Sagar Mishra 3-49).

Result: Match draw. MIG Cricket Club declared winners on basis of first innings lead.

Other awards

Best batsman: Kaushik Chilikar, MCA Colts