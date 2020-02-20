‘Pitch kidhar hai?’ Indian fans alarmed after BCCI shares photo of Basin Reserve's green pitch ahead of first Test

India's Test batsman and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday thinks that the wicket will help the spinners in the first session of the game because of the moisture and dampness. He said, "I think it might spin a bit because of the moisture and the dampness of the wicket. I see maybe the first session every day. I'm not sure about the second and third session."

India have two experienced spinners in their Test squad - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The middle-order batsman Rahane also said that the pitch will become much easier to bat on after two-days of play.

"Generally in New Zealand, after two-days wicket becomes good to bat on. It is all about how you tackle those situations especially on the first session," he added.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson also said that he will make a final inspection of the Basin Reserve pitch before confirming his side for the Wellington Test. "We just want to have another look at this surface," Williamson said. "It's got a different look to what we're used to seeing here at the Basin," he added.