‘Pitch kidhar hai?’ Indian fans alarmed after BCCI shares photo of Basin Reserve's green pitch ahead of first Test

The Men in Blue take on the Blackcaps in the first Test taking place at Basin Reserve, Wellington on Friday. The all-important is crucial in terms of the World Test Championship. Whoever wins the Test series comes out as the ultimate winner in this tour. The nerves are high and the hopes are soaring even higher for the Indian fans.
But, the photo that BCCI posted on Thursday morning alarmed the Indian fans. The reason for this panic is because of the amount of grass on the pitch. This development gave rise to fearing that the Indian batsmen will not stand a chance against the New Zealand bowling attack because such kind of pitch favours the hosts.
Fans took to Twitter accounts to express their concern.
India's Test batsman and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday thinks that the wicket will help the spinners in the first session of the game because of the moisture and dampness. He said, "I think it might spin a bit because of the moisture and the dampness of the wicket. I see maybe the first session every day. I'm not sure about the second and third session."
India have two experienced spinners in their Test squad - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The middle-order batsman Rahane also said that the pitch will become much easier to bat on after two-days of play.
"Generally in New Zealand, after two-days wicket becomes good to bat on. It is all about how you tackle those situations especially on the first session," he added.
Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson also said that he will make a final inspection of the Basin Reserve pitch before confirming his side for the Wellington Test. "We just want to have another look at this surface," Williamson said. "It's got a different look to what we're used to seeing here at the Basin," he added.
