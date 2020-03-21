PIB uses Dravid-Laxman's epic innings to urge resolve against coronavirus

Between August 1999 and February 2001, Australia won 16 straight Tests, and before this series they beat India 3-0 on home soil in the summer of 1999-2000.

But at Eden Gardens, something surreal happened.

Australia had scored 445 in their first innings on the back of captain Steve Waugh's 110 and 97 from Matthew Hayden, however it was Harbhajan Singh who stole the show, claiming 7/123 including the first hat-trick in India's Test history.

India in their first innings were folded for 171 runs and were forced a follow on. The Sourav Ganguly-led side had a bad start to their second innings and lost three wickets for just 115 runs.

India lost Ganguly in the 67th over of the innings with the side getting reduced to 232/4. Rahul Dravid then joined VVS Laxman in the middle.

The next 104 overs were a nightmare for the Aussies as the Indian duo stitched a 376 run stand to revive their innings.