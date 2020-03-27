'People who live on daily wages are the ones who suffer a lot': Wasim Jaffer expresses on 21-day coronavirus lockdown

Always the first to rush to the aid of those in dire straits, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has thrown his doors open for daily wagers, who are suffering the most during the corona-induced 21-day lockdown. At the same time he wants people at the helm at the state and Centre, to look into this issue urgently, as it has become a life-and-death situation for this class of people.

"My doors are always open to anyone who comes to me for help, but I can only do so much - at the most, I can help a person or two but there are thousands left with nothing. Something has to be done for so many,” the recently retired Ranji Trophy legend told The Free Press Journal on Thursday.

At the same time, the cricketer who has been the greatest of all in domestic cricket, feels that this current nationwide lockdown is unfortunate but is the only way to fight the monster virus.

The COVID-19 outbreak, wreaking havoc across the world, has now landed India in a crisis, with more than 650 people testing positive and16 lives lost so far. As a result, the nation has been forced into a 21-day lockdown from Tuesday, with only essential services being allowed.

“I'm sure everyone is experiencing such a situation for the first time in their lives. The 1975 Emergency was something different. It something which everyone knew would be over in the days to come, but nobody knows how long it will take for this crisis, as we are yet to find a cure for this virus.”

Jaffer is, however, hopeful this will come under control and things will get back on track. “The decision to impose a nationwide lockdown is the need of the hour and I request everyone to stay indoors and abide by the rules of the land and we will overcome this monster. I request each and everyone to adhere to the measures adopted by the government," he feels.

Talking about daily wagers, Jaffer said, "I think I am among the lucky ones and daily wage workers are the worst sufferers in this crisis.

"I feel we are the lucky ones as we have been blessed by god but I feel very sad for the poor, to be honest. People who live on daily wages are the ones who suffer a lot. So my heart goes out to them. But luckily, the situation is not as panicky as people had imagined.

"People can still go out and buy stuff. The only thing is, not too many people should gather at one point, as this might increase the risk. If people observe due caution, I am sure this will come under control. Sometimes, people panic, thinking 'What will happen next?