'Peak Indian Dad': Why Sourav Ganguly is being trolled on Yuvraj Singh's birthday

Many cricketers took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes for the 'Southpaw' who was the man of the tournament at the ICC World Cup 2011 and played a vital role in India's dream run in the mega event.

"Happy bday Paaji. God bless you. @YUVSTRONG12," Indian skipper Virat Kohli tweeted.

"Yuvi Paaji, many many happy returns of the day. Always remain the way you are, lots of love and good luck @YUVSTRONG12," Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina called Yuvraj a 'superstar' in his wish.

"Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 May waheguru bless you with all the happiness,love,peace and everything you want," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

The 38-year-old announced retirement from all forms of cricket on June 10 this year.

In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceptive bowling or fierce batting