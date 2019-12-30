Peak Delhi: DDCA meeting descends into fist fight, Gambhir demands life ban

On Sunday, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) witnessed shocking scenes where its members were purportedly seen fighting on the stage.
The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media in which it can been that DDCA joint-secretary Rajan Manchanda and media co-ordinator Maqsood Alam can be seen fighting as other office-bearers come to the rescue, reported Indian Express.
Taking to Twitter, Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly to dissolve Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) after the brawl broke out in the association's annual general meeting (AGM).
Gambhir wrote, "DDCA GOES "ALL OUT"...AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I'd urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved."
The AGM was held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Grounds here. The DDCA member discussed five agendas in the meeting, which included the passing of annual accounts, the appointment of Statutory Auditors, Re-appointment of retiring directors, adoption of new articles and appointment of Ombudsman. All the resolutions and agendas were passed by the thumping majority. The meeting was attended by stalwarts like Dr Narinder Druv Batra and SP Bansal.