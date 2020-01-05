PCB rejects Bangladesh's one Test proposal

Karachi: Bangladesh has agreed to play one Test in Pakistan, provided the second match of the ICC World Test Championship is held in Dhaka, a proposal which was rejected by the PCB.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that the board has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) proposal, making it clear that the two Tests were part of Pakistan's home series and must be played there.

"It is strange that the BCB wants Pakistan to play a Test in Bangladesh in return," the official told PTI. Bangladesh is due to tour Pakistan from January 18 to play two Tests and three T20 Internationals but the tour is still uncertain.