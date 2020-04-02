Pay cuts should be left on the players, feels former pacer

Mumbai: “Pay cuts for players is a matter for every individual to decide, but I feel it will not be right on the part of the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to take a call on this issue,” said former Indian pacer on the condition of anonymity.

"It is not the parent federations who have asked the players to do so, but individual players who have come forward," said the player. Speaking to IANS, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal earlier in the day made it clear that there is no such thought at the moment about the salaries of the Indian cricketers.

"No, we have not spoken about this (pay cut). Whatever the steps after this setback, they will be taken judiciously and keeping the interest of all people in mind. Any step needs to be thought out and right now, we haven't even given it a thought. Obviously, this is a big setback, but we will go about it so that nobody is affected. These things can be discussed once things settle down."