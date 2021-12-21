Paul Collingwood to stand in for Chris Silverwood as England head coach during T20Is against West Indies in Jan 2022

Paul Collingwood will be England's head coach for the five T20I series against West Indies early next year, ESPNcricinfo reported on Tuesday. Chris Silverwood will be on a short break, having been on the road from the Men's T20 World Cup last month.

Collingwood, who was also with the national side from the multi-team tournament, returned home last week and will travel to Barbados after Christmas. The series will start from January 22, four day after the fifth Ashes Test ends.

As a result, most Ashes players would miss out and the likes of Sam Billings and George Garton, who are plying their trade in the Big Bash League may get a look in.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 09:52 PM IST