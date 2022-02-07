Paul Collingwood named England interim head coach for West Indies Test series

England Men's Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood has been appointed Interim Head Coach for next month's three-match Test tour of the Caribbean.

Collingwood, who took charge of England's T20 tour of the West Indies last month, is currently taking a break in Barbados before joining the touring party when they arrive in Antigua on 25 February, said:

"I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean. I can't wait to get started.

"Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild.

"Playing Test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game. My objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for them to start building something special.

"I have spoken to Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle. Although they know it won't be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper.

"We have an opportunity to get back on track."

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:17 PM IST