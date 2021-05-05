Pathans' cricket academy to provide free meals to Covid-hit people of South Delhi

New Delhi, May 5: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said on Wednesday his cricket academy will provide free meals to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in South Delhi.

Delhi has emerged as one of the worst hit cities as the country grapples with a deadly second wave of the pandemic, leaving hospitals overflowing with patients.

"While the nation is in the midst of second wave of COVID-19, it becomes our responsibility to come together and assist the people in need. Taking inspiration from the same, Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) is going to provide free meals to COVID-19 affected people in South Delhi," Irfan tweeted.