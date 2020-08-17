Patanjali, Jio or Tata? Look who's leading IPL 2020 title sponsor race

After it submitted its 'Expression of Interest' to become Indian Premier League title sponsor this year, Tata Sons is leading the race among all the competitors.

After the suspension of the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo, many Indian firms submitted their 'Expression of Interest' for the IPL title sponsorship. Others in the race include Patanjali Ayurveda, Jio, Byju’s, Unacademy and Dream11.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has earlier made it clear that the highest bidder might not get the title sponsorship unless the parent body is satisfied with its plan for the high-valued brand.

As per the report by Live Mint, Tata Sons is likely to add positive value and an element of nationalist pride to the tournament.

Vivo and BCCI postponed their partnership for one year due to the prevailing Sino-India border stand-off.

Anything in the range of Rs 300 to Rs 350 crore will be a victory for the BCCI in a hostile economic climate caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)