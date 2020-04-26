'Pata hi nahi tha': Shikhar Dhawan trolls Cheteshwar Pujara for revealing what he misses the most during lockdown

India opener Shikhar Dhawan hilariously trolled Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara after the latter shared a photograph of himself on social media recently.

With no cricket being played due to coronavirus pandemic, Pujara uploaded a picture of himself batting in the nets and his post read: "The thing I miss the most in this lockdown is being on the cricket field."

Dhawan took note of this post from Pujara and his he commented: "Sachi humein pata hi nahi tha tu cricket miss kar raha hai (We didn't have the slightest of clue that you were missing cricket) Wow!"