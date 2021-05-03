Pat Cummins ends up swinging his donations to UNICEF Australia from PM Cares Fund

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has lauded Cricket Australia (CA) for their gesture of partnering with UNICEF Australia and the Australia Cricketers’ Association (ACA) to raise funds for India in its fight against Covid-19.

Pat Cummins was the first Australian cricketer to start a campaign by donating $50,000 and announced that he would be donating the amount to the PM Cares Fund. However, he received many tweets asking him not to do so and instead allocate the funds to other NGOs.